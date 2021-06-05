From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has said that he would not spend all the resources of the state on the payment of salaries of civil servants at the expense of capital and other key projects.

Akeredolu spoke while featuring on a live media programme aired on radio and television stations in the state tagged “Mr Governor speaks.”

He pointed out that he was not elected to pay salaries alone but to serve the people of the state and develop the entire state.

The governor promised to offset the salary arrears owed different categories of workers whenever funds became available.

He advised medical doctors in the state’s workforce to stop rejecting the “percentage salaries” being offered by his administration amidst dwindling funds.

The governor noted that the doctors could not be dictating to his government as if they were different from other workers.

“They shouldn’t try this again. We are not fearful; we are ready for them. They are not different from teachers, lawyers, journalists and other categories of workers in the state. All of them have students going to school like doctors. People should help us talk to them,” he said.

He added: “There is no government that will use all its resources to pay salaries. We are not elected to pay salaries alone.

“Nobody will remember you for salaries paid but for legacies left behind. The challenge is that money is not available. I’m not happy about it and we are all not happy.

“If there is money, we’ll pay. We met six months arrears and we paid. But we have to balance everything. It is only about five per cent of the people of the state that are collecting salaries. What about the rest 95 per cent?”