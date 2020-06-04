Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, commiserated with the government and people of Ekiti State over the passing of their outstanding son and former Governor of the old Ondo State, Bamidele Olumilua.

Governor Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye said Olumilua achieved remarkable and indelible feats as Governor of the old Ondo State from January 1992 to November 1993.

The Governor described Olumilua as a great mind who injected a lot of thinking into governance while conducting the affairs of the old Ondo State, from which Ekiti State was created.

Akeredolu said the demise of the illustrious son of Ekiti at 80 amounts to further depletion of the generation of politicians who believe that politics and governance are about service to the people.

According to the governor, Olumilua lived a good, worthy and exemplary life from which younger generations can learn and imbibe the attributes of discipline, strong character, forthrightness, patience and hardwork.

Governor Akeredolu also prayed that God grant the soul of the great politician eternal rest and comfort his family, friends and political associates.