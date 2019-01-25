This is not the best of time for Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun as he seems to be fast losing the grip on the affairs of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in his state. Amosun, Spotlight gathered is in an intense quarrel with his friend and former Chief of Staff, Chief Tolu Odebiyi, who has joined the growing list of those Amosun allegedly see as “enemies” within.

Odebiyi and Amosun are both chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress and both holding the Senatorial ticket of the party for Ogun Central and Ogun West. Odebiyi was one of those initially touted as a possible successor to Amosun but at the last minute, the Governor opted for Adekunle Akinlade, a member of the House of Representatives. Odebiyi was reportedly compensated with the senatorial ticket. Things, however, fell apart between the two when the party’s national leadership rejected the nomination of Akinlade and instead gave the gubernatorial ticket of the party in Ogun State to Amosun’s estranged friend and oil tycoon, Dapo Abiodun. When the faction of the governor could not get the leadership of the party to concede the ticket to Akinlade, Amosun allegedly ordered his factional members including Odebiyi to dump APC and move into rival Allied People’s Movement (APM) to pick their tickets alongside with Akinlade as the APM governorship candidate. It was gathered that Odebiyi refused insisting he would rather remain committed to the ideals of APC as a party and besides, he and Amosun’s senatorial tickets were left intact by the APC national leadership. Insiders disclosed that the refusal of Odebiyi to decamp, as well as the reports that he is one of the arrowheads of Abiodun’s campaign in Ogun West further greatly infuriated Amosun and thus blacklisted Odebiyi and allegedly ordered other loyalists to work against the emergence of his former Chief of Staff as Senator representing Ogun West under APC. This, it was learnt, has created an intense friction between the two leaders who openly opposed each other.