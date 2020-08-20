Layi Olarenwaju Lawal, Ilorin

Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has ordered the state Civil Service Commission to carry out the promotion exercise for government workers, including serving deputy directors.

A statement by governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye said the Commission has ben ordered to organise promotion examinations for all categories of state government workers from Grade Level 07 to 16 and substantive deputy directors in the state civil service.

“Consequently, the Civil Service Commission is to activate the process which takes full cognisance of COVID-19 protocols and the need for everyone to stay safe. This exercise, for which the governor has approved funding, is part of the effort to restore the glory and pride of the civil service. It is an exercise geared towards motivating the civil servants to be at their best at all time.” He said no fewer than 1,716 state workers across all the MDAs would take part in the promotion exercise.