The Governor of Cross River State Sen Prof Ben Ayade has dedicated the month of February to deliver Free Eye Care to people living in Akampa Local Government Area. An eye camp was set up at the beginning of the month with massive sensitization going on in hard to reach areas and hinterlands. A total of 431 Patients have been pulled from all parts of the LGA with various degrees of visual impairment. Most of them not requiring surgery have been attended to!

The Honorable Commissioner for health Dr Betta Edu who was on ground to monitor activities at the camp today and support the surgeries of over 120 persons, some totally blind at present; was pleased with the speed of work going on and the number of patients covered.

In her own wards she said “the essence of this program is to touch lives, we want to return hope to the hopeless and give sight to the blind! We need people in rural areas irrespective of the financial standing or societal status to access quality eye care at the best of standards”.

If you are in Akamkpa LGA and you have any form of visual impairment please visit the camp immediately as we will be closing out on 28 of February while we open a camp at the next Local Government area in March.

Please do not move from your Local government to access eye care in another LGA, we are coming to you next!