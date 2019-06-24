Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has appointed a three-man task force committee to tackle the lingering fuel scarcity in the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Information, Mr Aye Henshaw, made this known in a statement in Calabar on Monday.

He said Mr Tony Undiandeye is the Chairman while Mr Edem Ekong and Mr Itaya Asuquo are to serve as members.

Henshaw directed the task force team to liaise with relevant petroleum associations, security agencies in the state and other stakeholders with a view to ending the scarcity within 24 hours.

“In view of the recent fuel scarcity in the state which has brought untold hardship to the citizenry, government has constituted a three-man task force to liaise with the relevant stakeholders and address the issue in the interest of the public.

‘‘The task force is to liaise with relevant stakeholders to resolve the issue within 24 hours and return all filling stations to full operations.

‘‘Members of the public are, therefore, requested to remain calm as government is doing everything possible to restore the fuel situation to normalcy,’’ Henshaw said.

NAN reports that the scarcity in the state started on June 18, following a leadership tussle between two factions of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria in the state.

NAN reports that a litre of petrol now goes for N300 in the parallel market, while some filling stations that are operating sell a litre between N180 and N200. (NAN)