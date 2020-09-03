Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has inaugurated a School and staff quarters for principal and Youths Corps members in Abijang riverine community in Etung local government area of the state.

Ayade was represented at the occasion by the Commissioner for International Development Cooperation, Dr Inyang Asibong.

Ayade said the initiative was to create a conducive environment for the students, principal and Youth corps members in order to promote teaching and learning in the area.

The governor also inaugurated a health centre that was constructed, furnished and equipped in Agbokim Mgbabor in Etung local government area.

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the projects by sustaining and maintaining the facilities.

The micro projects were implemented by the Communities themselves but funded through the Cross River State Community and Social Development Agency, a World Bank Assisted initiative of the State Government.

The Acting General Manager of Cross River State Community and Social Development Agency, Mr Fidel Udie, commended the communities for uniting themselves for the successful completion of the projects.

Mr Toni Ikpeme, the Board Chairman of Cross River State Community and Social Development Agency, told the beneficiaries that the Ayade-led government was committed to rural development across the state.

The Vice Chairman of Etung local government, Mrs Franka Ayuk, thanked the state government and the agency for promoting rural development in the area. (NAN)