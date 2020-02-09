Gov Ayade says no one should be visually impaired or blind due to Preventable & treatable causes. He has officially started the 1,000 Free Eye Surgery Across the 18 LGAs

It was flagged off today in Akamkpa Local Government Area by the Hon Commissioner for Health Dr. Betta Edu. The camp which was massively attended. 213 Akamkpa LGA Residents already Benefiting at the eye camp.

Residents of Akamkpa LGA are short of words expressing their gratitude to Governor Ben Ayade as they today benefited from the ongoing Sen Ben Ayade’s 1,000 Free Eyecare Services/Surgeries, as all billed for Eyes Surgery, will be attended to without any charges.

The flag-off event had in attendance the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu, the traditional ruler of Akamkpa LGA Ntufam Barr. Paul Ogar, Project Manager of Tulsi Chanrai Mr Richard, Dr Steve Agbor Director Eye Care Management, Dr Buchi Ndukwe chairman Association of Optometrist in CRS, Akamkpa PHC Coordinator Mr Felix Abang, and a host of others.

flagging off the campaign, Dr Betta Edu thanked Governor Ben Ayade for always putting Cross Riverians first with well thought out programs that change lives, she thanked the various partners Tulsi Chanrai Foundation, Brien Holden Vision Institute and everyone who has made the event a success. “Cross Riverians I must say are blessed to have a compassionate leader like Sen Ben Ayade. Besides the fact that he’s a super-intelligent leader, he’s very compassionate and interested in the welfare of humanity. He’ll give his all to ensure that cross Riverians are happy and comfortable.”

“We want to change the story of over 1,000 cross riverians knowing very well how important the eyes are to us. We have decided to bring these services to your doorsteps to show you how dedicated and concerned your Governor is about you all. For anyone who’s billed for eye surgery am assuring you that it will be done free of charge because your digital and dynamic governor has already cleared all the bills and has instructed that we give you the best at your doorsteps and the best you’ll get I assure you.”

She reiterated that the State under the governance/leadership of Sen Ben Ayade is taking the center stage in providing medical tourism in eye care services as over 38,000 eye surgeries have already been recorded with clients coming from other states to CRS just for eye surgeries.

She ended by noting that the state will partner with Brien Holden for schools eye care programs across all LGA where we will focus on our children.

Before the flag off of the event, Dr Agbor the Director Eye Care Services appreciated the Governor and the Health Commissioner for making this program a reality as this has cleared any disparity between the rich and the poor; those without money can have this opportunity to get treated at their doorstep.

The Project Manager of Tulsi Chanrai who praised the compassionate Governor Ben Ayade “this has made a lot of impact in achieving vision 2020, since we are out of time. they declared their willingness to carry out surgeries for anyone who’s billed for that as the PHC coordinator of Akamkpa LGA expressed his joy for Sen Ben Ayade always having the vision of ensuring that humanity is given every necessary attention especially knowing how important the eyes are to man.

Ntufam Barr Paul Ogar, the traditional ruler of Akamkpa LGA thanked Sen Ben Ayade for showing great love and concern to the Akamkpa people as he has already given them three indigenous commissioners as well as a dynamic, sound, vibrant and young health commissioner whose appointment remains one of the best as its a round peg in a round hole. He charged his people to come all out and utilize this opportunity.

He enjoins them to continue to support the administration of Governor Ben Ayade as that’s the only way they can thank and appreciate him for all the things he has been doing for them. Many beneficiaries expressed their joy and gratitude.