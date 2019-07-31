Ntem Kris

The Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade has today the 31st day of July, 2019 inaugurated the Task Force Committee on Loans Review, with a mandate to review all loans taken by the State and those indebted to the State. The Taskforce is also saddled with a huge responsibility of mobilizing Support for the two signature projects of his administration; the Bakassi Deep Seaport and the 274km Superhighway projects. As well as all other projects in the state.

It has Barr. Chris Agam Agara as Chairman and Arch. Bassey Ndem as Secretary. Other Members of the Task Force Committee are; High Chief Higgins Peters (Vice-Chairman), Dr. Francis Ntamu (Member), Dr Betta Edu (Member) Rev. Victor Edet (Member), Arc. Eric Akpo (Member), Engr. Godwin Akeke (Member), Mr. E. J Williams (Member) and Abiola Imani (Member).

His Excellency has tasked the committee with huge responsibilities of;

A). Partnering with the State’s Debt Management Office to compile all accumulated loans interest, project-based loans, gratuity, outstanding debt, etc. over the last 20 years

B). Ascertain the actual monies the State is indebted to people/individuals or Institutions & Federal Governments as well as investigating some State debtors like Aero Contractors etc.

C). Advice the State Government on the best possible ways to maximize its brown field investments and how to as well get the State’s industries like Garment Factory, Coco processing Plant, Rice Mill, Calapharm, etc yield maximum dividends to the state. While attracting more investment and partnerships.

His Excellency ended by charging the Committee Members to give in their best for the State. His words;

“If these team can accomplish this task; you will have written your names in Gold in the History Books of Cross River state. This is posterity, this is prosperity; this is intellectual money to move our State on the road to accomplish so much”

He congratulated them after they all took an oath of office. The Chairman who spoke on their behalf promised to give in their very best to help the State maximize its investment and recover its debt. Committee is to get to work immediately.