Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has inaugurated a five classroom block at the Salvation Primary School in Atakpa Community in Calabar South Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor also inaugurated a 350KVA transformer in Eyo-Ita and a solar powered borehole and street light in Ansa Ewa community respectively.

The micro projects were executed through the Ministry of International Development Cooperation in partnership with the Cross River State Community Development Agency (CRCDA).

Speaking at the event, Ayade, who was represented by Dr Inyang Asibong, Commissioner for International Development Cooperation, said his administration places premium on educational infrastructure and rural development.

Ayade said that his administration was committed to upgrading basic education for the overall benefit of the pupils and communities.

According to him, the projects were approved in 2020 and completed in 2020 as show of the priority given to education by his administration.

“These projects were flagged off 5 months ago; I am glad that we are here today to commission them for the benefit of the pupils and the community. I call on members of the benefiting communities to guide their projects with utmost care,” he said.

Speaking, the Acting General Manager of the CRCDA, Mr Fidel Undie, said that the school structure was originally an eyesore before the intervention of the state government.

Undie explained that the funds for the renovation of the school were paid directly to the community after their 10 per cent counterpart funding.

He lauded the community for completing the project on time, not minding the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He gave assurance that whenever the community makes another request for a project, the agency would not hesitate to give approval.

At the inauguration of the water project and transformer, the Acting General Manager urged the communities to protect the infrastructure against vandals.

Mr Toni Ikpeme, the Board Chairman of the agency, commended the state government’s drive in basic education across the state.

Mr Frank Archibong, who spoke on behalf of Atakpa community, thanked the state government and the agency for giving the school a face lift.

Mr Joseph Erete, who also spoke on behalf of Ansa Ewa community where the borehole was inaugurated, said the project has added value to the well being of residents in the community. (NAN)