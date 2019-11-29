Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, has lauded MTN Group, Africa’s leading cellular telecommunications company in Nigeria, for its choice of Calabar as one of the pilot cities to test-run its latest technological innovation – the 5G technology.

The Governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Orientation, Dr. Aye Henshaw, made gave the commendation during the Company’s 5G technology trial, held on 28 November 2019, at MTN Office, Etta Agbor Road, Calabar.

Prof Ayade said with Cross River, being a technically-savvy State, MTN’s latest 5G technology, when it becomes fully operational, will further energise the state’s aspiration of becoming the first smart city in Nigeria.

“The arrival of 5G technology in Calabar is not a coincidence. We are pretty gratified that MTN chose Calabar as one of the pilot cities for this project,” he stated.

“I know that we have a history of partnership with MTN. When we started to build the Optic Fibre Network, it was in partnership with MTN. Going forward, the current administration has invested a lot of funds in equipment that will lead to the realization of that project. And very soon, we will call MTN again on issues of connectivity, because the Ayade-led administration, as a test-run, wants to get the entire Carnival Calabar route to be smart,” Governor Ayade added.

The Governor, who described the 5G innovation as a welcomed development, commended the company for displaying the abundance of benefits the 5G technology brings.

The Governor promised to key in and build on the existing partnership, while wishing MTN a faster rollout that would lead to the adoption and approval of the technology for the consumption of Cross Riverians and other residents of the State.

In his remarks, the Chief Technical Officer, MTN Nigeria, Mr. Mohammed Rufai, after conducting the Governor and other dignitaries round the 5G Demonstration Booths, said the exercise was just a demonstration of the technology which is subject to the ratification, adoption and approval of the National Communications Commission (NCC).

Also speaking, the Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, Mr. Adekunle Adebiyi, added that the 5G innovation will bring a whole new change to digital service delivery, while advising all to begin to tune towards adaptation to the modern-day phenomenon.

He said:”How we go about our investments, doing things and coming first with a lot of innovations is a further demonstration that MTN has come to stay”.

5G is the fifth generation of cellular network technology. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has defined three main uses for 5G. They are Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC), and Massive Machine Type Communications (mMTC)