Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River on Sunday said his administration was ready to support every effort to stop the continued spread of HIV/AIDS in the State.

Ayade, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Martins Orim disclosed this at an event to commemorate the 2019 World AIDS Day in Calabar.

“As a government, we will give every support that is needed to ensure the eradication of HIV/AIDS in Cross River.

“It is in view of this that government has embarked on agricultural revolution to create jobs and eradicate poverty.

“It is our believe that, poverty is the root cause of the spread of HIV/AIDS,” he said.

He said the state government was also focusing on the revitalization of the health sector to increase access to healthcare in the state.

Mrs Uduak Bassey, the Director of Administration, Cross River State Action Committee on AIDS (SACA) appealed for funding to enable the committee carry out its activities, especially in the face of withdrawal of donor funding.

She also solicited for support from the state government for permanent office accommodation.

According to her, Cross River’s current HIV prevalent status remains at 2.0 per cent and among the lowest in the country.

“Benue and Akwa Ibom, our closest neighbours are still far behind which poses a big threat to our efforts. So, it is not “Uhuru”. We need to do more,” she said.

She said the theme of 2019 World AIDS Day, “Communities Make the Difference” was to encourage more participation in the campaign to end the spread of the virus across the globe.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative, Dr Idowu Araoyimbo said that the UNFPA believes that there was need to strengthen community participation through sustainable mobilisation and awareness.

The United Nations set aside Dec. 1 every year to commemorate World AIDS Day to show love to those living with the virus as well as chart the way forward. (NAN)