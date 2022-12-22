From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Piqued by the high rate violence, Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has signed the Multi-Sectoral Costed Action Plan for Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law (VAPP), which makes the state the first in the country to have such an action plan.

The document was presented to the governor for signing by his Special Adviser on Women Affairs, Nnanjar Njar, yesterday in Calabar.

Ayade said: “Violence against persons in any form is violence against humanity.

“I am happy you pointed out that government needs to take demonstrable action to show commitment, so, I’m ready and willing at all times to demonstrate that commitment.

“By signing this multi-sectoral action costed Action Plan for Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law, I have breathed life into it.”

He, also, commended Njar for her efforts at stopping violence against humanity, I’m very impressed. In the last programme that I provided funding, I saw sincerity, I saw transparency, I saw accountability. I must commend the Nigerian women. They are more sensitive, more committed and genuinely more hardworking. The loyalty you get from women is absolute.”

Earlier, Njar commended the Cross River State governor for his gender-oriented policies.

“The Ministry of Women Affairs is doing so well. In the past weeks, in line with global best practices, it engaged in activities to end violence against women and girls, or as you have always remarked, against humanity, because even the male gender also suffers violence.

“Your Excellency, I am glad to inform you that Sexual Assult Referral Centers have been established and spread across the state. Her Excellency herself has also shown her own effort amongst the Governors’ Wives Forum and has been able to attract funds for more centres to be established in the state.

On her part, Tosin Akibu, the United Nations Women Generation Equality and Programme Specialist, Joint EU-UN Spotlight Initiative, lauded the governor’s commitment to gender development.

Her words: “The VAPP Law was signed in 2015 and domesticated by some states but Cross River is the first state in Nigeria to have a multi-sectoral Action plan.

“Your Excellency has demonstrated the political will and the need for accountability. Most importantly, in Cross River, the Multi-sectoral action Plan is indeed sectoral across ministries- the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, the Ministry of Social Development, the Ministry of Youths and Sports and the Ministry of Finance.

“I like to thank you for you, Your Excellency, for your continuous commitment to ensuring that there is a gender balance for development in Cross River.”

In addition, Executive Director, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi said: “WARDC is working in six states to pioneer this process, we are very delighted that Cross River is leading others in the regard by not just costing action plan but ensuring that it’s multi sectoral, giving each sector’s responsibilities and roles in ending violence against women and girls.

“This is a unique model abd with the involvement of every sectors and firm political will, achieving the SDGs target is gradually becoming a reality.

“We thank Permanent Secretaries and Directors of the diverse sectors for their hard work in making this possible and the Joint UN-EU Spotlight Initiative, in particular the Country Representative, Beatrice Eyong and the Ambassador to the EU for their leadership and confidence in WARDC to facilitate the process.”