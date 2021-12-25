Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River on Saturday suspended the 14-month-old curfew in the state.

Mr Linus Obogo, his Deputy Chief Press Secretary, announced the suspension of the curfew.

The curfew was imposed in October 2020, following the massive looting and destruction of property in the #EndSARS protest.

According to the statement, movement is no longer restricted in the state at any time. (NAN)