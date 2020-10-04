The Health care of Cross Riverians is clearly a priority of Sen Ben Ayade’s Administration. Since January 2020, the Government have been working assiduously to upgrade General Hospitals in preparation for the flag off of the State Health insurance scheme. The first bomb shell happened in General Hospital Calabar where overnight the Reception, casualty Accident and emergency as well as the out patient clinic and Pharmacy was changed from a hospital in a third world country to one in a first world country

The Governor Sen Ben Ayade was once quoted as saying “ Cross Riverians deserve better Health Care and we will provide that with the right environment and the Health insurance Called the AYADE CARE! The fire moved from Calabar General Hospital to Ugep General Hospital, then Ogoja General Hospital which is still undergoing some up grade and now Obubra General Hospital.

Dr Betta Edu the Honorable Commissioner for health has again assured Cross Riverians that the Administration of Governor Ben Ayade will deliver on its promises of providing quality Health Care and achieving Universal Coverage. “ we hoped that all these General Hospitals would have been totally upgrade by now, but like you know the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold to most of the work going on across the state. With the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions, we are back on track and we will achieve results. Cross Riverians should get ready for a revolution in the health sector which will be occasioned by the start of the health insurance Scheme this month. Access to quality health care is our priority now. Work has started at General Hospital Obubra and soon we should have a facility befitting for Cross Riverians!