The Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Major Projects, Mr

Paul Agbebia Obi, has bagged a prestigious award from the National Youth Council of Nigeria for his contribution to Youth Development in the state.

Mr Obi was presented with the award by the State Chairman of NYCN, Comrade Daniel Obo, during the official commissioning of the NYCN Secretariat in Calabar by Prof. Florence Obi, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar.

According to Comrade Daniel Obo, the award was presented to Mr Paul Obi following a careful analysis of his various youth empowerment programmes for youths in the state.

He congratulated Mr Paul Obi for all his numerous achievements in the state, thereby urging him not to relent in his selfless service to humanity and youths of the state.

Responding, Mr Paul Obi commended the NYCN under the leadership of Comrade Daniel Obo for finding him worthy for the award.

He advised youths in the state to be upright and focused at all times, adding that even as 2023 draw closer, they should check the background activities of those they may wish to support for elective positions with a view to elect leaders who have the people’s interest at heart.

Mr Obi is a graduate of Federal Polytechnic Bida, a Construction Technology expert.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants, a Certified Management Consultant, a Fellow Institute of Professional Managers and Administrators, Fellow African Institute of Strategic Management.

He is the Chairman, Board of Directors, Azul Engineering & Environmental Services Ltd, he is also the Chairman, Board of Directors Precy Royal Water Ltd. His business interest includes Construction, Agriculture and Marketing.

Politically, he served in the peak of party politics as the Zonal Organizing Secretary, South South of APC and Member of the National Executive Committee.

As a top aide of the Governor of Cross River State, he is serving as Project Manager for the Prestigious Obudu Car and Passenger Airport Project, he achieved the task of managing the land acquisition, clearing and clean up of the airport site.

