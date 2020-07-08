The Special Assistant to Gov. Ben Ayade on Security, Yakurr Local Government Area, Mr Cyril James Omini, has visited the Obol Lopon of Ugep and Paramount Ruler of Yakurr, HRH, Obol Ufem Ubangha to collaborate with the palace on measures to be taken to enhance peace in the area.

Omini, who expressed determination in working with all stakeholders in Yakurr local government area to ensure there was peace, assured the Obol Lopon that he would serve the interest of the people.

He promised to always hold regular meetings with the local government council Chairman, the youths and all relevant members of the local government area with a view to foster and promote a peaceful and united Yakurr local government area.

“My dear Paramount Ruler, I am in your palace today to demonstrate my loyalty and readiness to work with your palace in ensuring a peaceful Yakurr local government area.

“I have come to seek for your blessings and support to help me deliver on my mandate as Special Adviser on Security, Yakurr local government area.

“I want to also use this opportunity to thank Governor Ben Ayade of the state for finding me worthy for this position,” he said.

Responding, the Obol Lopon acknowledged the contributions of Cyril James Omini towards the peace initiative in Yakurr.

He thanked Gov. Ben Ayade for appointing Cyril into the office to be part of the peace building initiative in Yakurr local government area.

He assured Cyril of the Palace support to all his activities that would enhance a smooth and peaceful Yakurr for development to thrive.