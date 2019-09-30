The Jigawa Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru on Monday in Dutse sworn-in 11 commissioners and 15 special Advisers.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three commissioners who served in the first tenure were returned and maintained their positions.

They are, Dr Abba Zakari, Health and Social Development, Alhaji Garba Hannun-Giwa, Water Resources and Engr.Aminu Usman, Works and Transport.

The newly appointed commissioners includes: Alhaji Kabiru Sugungu, Local Government and Community Development, Col. Muhammad Hassan (rtd,) Information, Youth, sports and Culture, Mr Lawan Danzomo Education, Alhaji Babangida Gantsa, Finance.

Others are: Alhaji Salisu Zakar, Commerce, Trade and Industry, Barr. Musa Aliyu, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Mrs Hajiya Talatu Tijjani, women Affairs.

Badaru while swearing-in the commissioners and the Special advisers, urged them to live above board and work to meet the people’s expectations.

Danzomo, Commissioner for Education, who responded on behalf of the commissioners and special advisers, thanked the governor for finding them worthy for the appointment.

He urged the governor to create an enabling environment for them to achieve the desired goals. (NAN)