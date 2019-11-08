Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, has warned that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would not tolerate any form of rigging and ballot box snatching in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State scheduled for November 16th.

Badaru, who was in the Presidential Villa, Abuja to observe the jum’aat prayer, gave the warning on Friday when he spoke with State House Correspondents.

According to him, “We will not tolerate any form of rigging or ballot box snatching and if it is done that way, APC will win with a landslide.”

He urged the electorates in Bayelsa to remain peaceful, and do ”one man-one-vote, one -woman-one-vote, and we know we will win.”

Badaru who also met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, said that the APC is very prepared for the Bayelsa for election, expressing optimism that the party would win the governorship election.

He said, “we are very very ready and the stake is open for us to take.”

He denied knowledge of the allegations by the opposition party PDP that the APC was recruiting 1,000 thugs to distort the election in Kogi State.

Badaru however, said, “I am chairing Bayelsa election I am not chairing that of Kogi. But I know, none of our member would go against the law. The governor in Kogi is responsible for the security of the state and he has done well in terms of security, show can anyone cause him of employing thugs? ”

On the chances of APC in the guber election the Jigawa governor said, that the party has a very high chance of winning the election.

”You have seen our rally, you have seen PDP rally, you have seen and heard of many big wigs going out of PDP and joining us. That is a clear indication that they are with us and that success is with us,” he said.

On if adequate security is in place to guarantee peaceful conduct of the election, Badaru said, ”I think that is a federal government issue. The federal government promised to provide security and I believe this question should be directed to the security agencies, mine as a party man, I supervise the election as the governor appointed to look after the election.”