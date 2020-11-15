Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has appealed to the aggrieved youths of Bunza local government area of the state to remain calm and allow their leaders to take up the killing of a 40-year-old indigene with the Nigeria Custom Service.

Governor Bagudu stated this during his condolence visit to the family of late AbdulRahaman Sanni Bunza, who was allegedly killed by the Customs officer along Nunza-Fingilla road following a misunderstanding between them.

Chief Press to Governor Bagudu, Alhaji Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi yesterday.

He explained that the Chairman of Bunza LGA, Bello Mamuda Zorgirma and the father of the deceased, Alhaji Sanni Bunza Sarki Budi briefed the governor when they visited him, regarding what transpired between the Customs officer and late AbdulRahman Sanni Bunza.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu commended traditional rulers, elders, youth leaders and local government officials for taking prompt action to forestalling further loss of lives and property.