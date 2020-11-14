Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has appealed to the aggrieved youths of Bunza local government area of the state to remain calm and allow their leaders to take up the killing of a 40 year old indigene with the Nigeria Custom Service.

Governor Bagudu stated this during his condolence visit to the family of late AbdulRahaman Sanni Bunza ,who was allegedly killed by the Custom officer along Nunza-Fingilla road following a misunderstanding between them.

Chief Press to Governor Bagudu,Alhaji Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

He explained that, the Governor was briefed during the visit by the Chairman of Bunza LGA,Bello Mamuda Zorgirma and the father of the deceased, Alhaji Sanni Bunza,Sarki Budi on what transpired between the Customs and late AbdulRahman Sanni Bunza.

According to the statement, ” Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu expressed heartfelt condolences to the people of Bunza and the family of late AbdulRahaman Sanni Bunza ,killed by a Custom officer along Bunza-Fingilla road following a misunderstanding between them.

“Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu commended traditional rulers,elders youth leaders and local government officials for taking prompt action to forestalling further loss of lives and property”.

” The Governor who was briefed about what transpired by Chairman of Bunza LGA and father of the deceased a retired Civil servant,Alhaji Sanni Bunza, assuring that he would take up the matter with the customs high command towards ensuring justice”.

Governor Bagudu, according to the statement urged the community to remain law abiding and donated N2 million to the family of the deceased.

While receiving Governor at Kamba,headquarters of Dandi Local government area of the state, the Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Garba Salihu Kamba informed the Governor how he and the District Head of Kamba,Alhaji Muhammad Zarumai brought the crisis under control by pacified the aggrieved youths.

They requested the Governor to intervene and talk to custom authorities to allow people of the area to continue with their normal activities devoid of molestation and intimidation.

Governor Bagudu, who visited Kamba border post,was quoted to have told the Custom officials to remain friendly with the host communities and allow them to continue with their farming activities unhindered.

