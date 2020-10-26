Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has applauded the youths in the state for engaging in farming instead of involving in violent protest.

Bagudu stated this during his visit to a cassava farm at Maiyama local government area of the state, as part of the unrelenting efforts of his administration to boost food security.

Governor, during his visit to Cassava farms in the area, commended youths in state for diligently engaging in the current agricultural initiative, to massively produce cassava in the state.

Bagudu said:” They have restrained themselves from being lured and influenced into violent protests, to cause mayhem and destruction.

“Rather, these are our disciplined youths have chosen to make themselves useful to themselves and the state, by massively embracing all the invaluable agricultural programmes of both the Federal and Kebbi State Governments.

“This is a happy development and it cannot come at a better time than now when we are strenously making efforts to uplift the living standard of the people of the state .

” Also, I am elated that,these energetic youths have decided to use their energies on the farms, rather destructive #ENDSARS protests that had lost meaning and focus.”

Bagudu who explained the important of the cassava productions and other food crops, noted that,it would add significant value to the National Food Security Programme.

The governor pledged to expand the various programmes, as well as provision for the cassava and rice seedlings, inputs and other related implements.

Governor Bagudu while on his way back to Birnin Kebbi also interacted with maize and rice farmers along Jega road and made a stop over at construction site of the NFF/ FIFA stadium project at Bulasa near Birnin Kebbi.

A farmer at the area, Hassan Bala , commended the Governor for his sustained commitment to ensure that the people of the state produce enough food for subsistence and marketing.