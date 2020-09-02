Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the appointments of nine Chairmen into the state Boards, Commissions, and Parastatals.

He also appointed Hon. Garba Birnin Tudu as a member House of Assembly Service Commission.

Their appointments which was contained in an official document, signed by the Secretary to the Kebbi State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri on Wednesday, 2nd , September,2020, takes immediate effect.

According to the statement, those appointed are; Hon. Muhammad Bello Dantani , Chairman, State Direct Labour Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Bawa Kamba, Chairman, Contributory Pension Board, Alhaji Ayuba Illo , Chairman Community and Social Development Support Program ( CSDP), Arch Hamza Abubakar Musa , Chairman State Housing Corporation and Alhaji Muhammad Gado Marafa , Chairman, Health Insurance Scheme.

“Others are Hon. Umar Sarkin Shanu, Chairman,Law Reform Commission, Professor Khaleed Jega, Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Umar Usman Kambaza , Chairman,State Pension Board, Alhaji Abubakar Nayaya, Chairman, Local Government Service Commission and Hon. Zailani Muhammed Yauri, Chairman,Kebbi Home Savings and Loans /Micro Finance Bank.