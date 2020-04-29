Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has graciously approved the sum of N 2.4 Billion naira for the immediate payment of gratuities to retired State Civil Servants, Local Government, and Local Government Education Authorities retirees.

The approval, was confirmed in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Abubakar Umar Dutsinmari , on Wednesday.

According to the statement,”the retirees with a balance of N500,000 and below would be paid 100 per cent, while others with more than the amount stated above would be paid on percentage basis” .

It further stated that, subsequent payments would continue as soon as the financial situation of the state improves.