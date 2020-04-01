Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the immediate payment of Leave Grant to selected categories of workers in the state.

The Acting Head of Civil Service, Hajiya Fatima Sani Ango, who confirmed this in a statement she signed and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, said the affected workers are those on grade one to six.

According to the statement, “those to benefit are workers under the State Government on grade level One to Six (1 to 6) .

“The local government staff on grade level One to Seven (1to7) would be paid while the same the applies to workers under the Local Government Education Authority.”.