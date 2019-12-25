Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has signed into law the 2020 Appropriation Bill of N138 billion, with funds allocated for the Argungu fishing festival and other cultural festivals across the state.

Governor Bagudu signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Bagudu disclosed that the budget would also take care of over 600,000 out-of-school children as part of the state’s commitment to World Bank programmes in the state.

“Some things we wish to do in 2020 that is of important to our state is Argungu fishing festival, and I am sure that there is appropriation for Argungu fishing festival. I am also sure that there is appropriation for Regatta festival, and certainly we would have more money for Uhola, for Hutogo festival,” the Governor stated.

“Thirdly, one of the major issues in our state among other states is out-of-school children. And I have no doubt that this has been taken care of in the budget. Because in our World Bank programme, ‘Better Education Service Delivery for All’, which is anticipating school feeding and mobilising over 600,000 out-of-school children. I am sure the budget has made appropriation for us to achieve this laudable objective.”

Governor Bagudu, who stated that capital expenditure remained at N86.72 billion, with recurrent spending at N51 billion, said his administration would facilitate all processes to ensure the smooth take-off of the Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He commended the House of Assembly members and MDAs for their budgets defence.

Earlier, Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Samaila Abdulmumin Kamba, explained that the lawmakers considered the 2020 Appropriation Bill and passed it within 27 days because of its importance to the state.