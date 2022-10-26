From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the

National President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Waba have called on civil servants and the good people of Kebbi State to overwhelmingly vote for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Nasiru Idris (Kauran Gwandu) in the 2023 elections in Kebbi State.

Governor Abuba Atiku Bagudu, the NLC leadership led by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, labour unions, different APC support groups marched in a rally through the major streets in Birnin Kebbi , the Kebbi State capital in solidarity with Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu , the APC gubernatorial candidate.

The rally was physically attended by the Governor, the NLC President, the CWC of NLC, affiliate unions with hundreds of workers and political support groups trekking in support of Dr. Nasir Idris,Kauran Gwandu singing solidarity songs.

At Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, the governor, NLC National President and labour leaders of affiliate unions as well as politicians addressed hundreds of people who were largely members of NLC .

Bagudu while addressing the gathering appreciated NLC for holding its meeting in the State as well as for deciding to support one of its own, Dr. Nasir Idris,, Kauran Gwandu.

The Progressives Governors’ Forum Chairman, emphasized that the NLC has the right to support its own, according to him in a democratic setting all are invited to be part in leadership recruitment.

He thanked all the labour unions and people of Kebbi State for rallying round Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, the APC Gubernatorial candidate.

The National President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba on his part said the gathering was a clear message of solidarity and support to Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu as one of their own..

He said Dr. Nasir Idris has all the qualities of a good leader and capable of delivering as the incumbent governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu delivered to his people.

‘ Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has delivered, so will Dr. Nasir Idris also deliver “., he averred.

He charged all workers including retired civil servants in the State to lend their support and vote for the APC gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Nasir Idris and Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for Kebbi Central Senatorial seat during the 2023 election .

‘ This is the first time in Nigeria we are doing this, and we doing this because he is one of us ‘ he said.

Also the National Organizing Secretary of APC and the former Chief of Staff, Government House, Birnin Kebbi, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu, (Jarman Kabi) immensely thanked the NLC and its members for supporting the candidature of Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu as the Kebbi APC gubernatorial candidate.