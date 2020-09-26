Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, performed the ground breaking ceremony for the Construction of 5,000 houses units donated by Africa Nations Development Programme(ANDP).

The construction of the houses are under a partnership between Kebbi State Government and the African Nations Development Programme (ANDP).

While the Kebbi State Government will provide the expansive land needed for the project, the Prorgramme will provide the funding for the project.

Speaking at the event yesterday, Governor Bagudu said that, the houses will be spreading across Argungu, Gwandu , Jega and Yauri Emirates while the state government will provide 21,000 plots of land for the low income earners of the state to own their houses.

He said: ” Priorities will be given to first time house owners , just as the demand for houses was increasing in the state, sequel to the increased income of the people of the state.

“The devastation caused by the recent flood disasters across the state had also increased the demand for houses, in Sha Allahu, we will try our best . The demands for houses by both the low and high income earners will be met equitably by the state government.”

While noting that, housing deficit was a global problem, Bagudu said that,the project will greatly bridge the existing wide gap between the haves and have nots .

Jigawa state Governor, Badaru Abubakar,described his Kebbi colleague as workaholic, saying ,that ” apart from being the Sarkin Noma of Nigeria, I will also crowned you as the Sarkin Gidajen Talakawa.”

The Jigawa Governor also extolled the crucial roles Bagudu was playing in national development, in politics, agriculture and other sectors .

The Director General of ANDP, Dr. Samson Omojuyigbe, in his remark, said that, the project will further alleviate the suffering of the people of the state, especially the vulnerable ones.

According to the DG,apart from reducing the housing deficit in the state, the project will further make life more comfortable for the people of the state.

He explained that the project also involve construction of schools, police stations, clinics as well as regular water and power supply.

On his part, the Country Director, Mr.Jimoh Kazeem announced that ANDP would also provide training on skills acquisition to youths in the state and encourage them to engage in agriculture as an occupation.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa told the gathering that governor Bagudu has also approved the allocation of twenty one thausand plots of lands to indigenes of the state.

He also stated that approval has been given for the construction of two thousand houses under the family home scheme which will take off soon while members of NLC and TUC would receive long package from the Federal Mortgage Bank to build houses of their own.