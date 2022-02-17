By Merit Ibe

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, has expressed appreciation to two indigenes of the state for establishing a flour mill and a manual fertiliser blending plant in the state.

The governor made his feelings known at Bulasa Industrial Layout in Augie Local Government Area of the state, while inspecting the two indigenous ventures established by two citizens of Kebbi state.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Speaking when the owners of the two firms, Alhaji Attahiru Maccido, Commissioner for Special Duties, and Alhaji Musa Majidadi-Karaye respectively, conducted him round their companies, Bagudu re-echoed the commitment of his administration in providing enabling environment for prospective investors in the state, promising that government is ready to provide all the necessary support required by industrialists to establish business in the state.

He expressed delight over the location of the industries and praised the proprietor of the pioneer flour mills in the state and Commissioner for Special Duties, who later conducted the governor round the company.

Maccido expressed optimism that when completed the factory would produce 40 tonnes of flour per day, to be extracted from maize, cassava and wheat, and the mill would also produce animals feeds from the by products.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The proprietor thanked the governor for providing the basic infrastructure at the industrial layout which facilitated the establishment of the flour mills and fertilizer blending plant.

He assured that on completion, both companies would provide succour to traders, consumers as well as create employment opportunities to the teeming unemployed persons in the state.

At the fertiliser blending plant, Majidadi-Karaye also took the governor round the factory, where the governor called on all citizens with the potentials to emulate the two entrepreneurs to explore the opportunities therein across the state.

The proprietor informed the governor that raw materials for the plants are cow dung, neem seeds, gypsum and landing products and gybson, locally known as “Karmatako”. Responding, Bagudu expressed gratitude to God that at last citizens of the state are responding to his calls to explore ways of investing in the state as demonstrated by the duo.