Olanrewaju Lawawl,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu,on Tuesday, condoled the family, people and Government of Sokoto State,on the death of the former APC National Vice Chairman,North West, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir.

Bagudu, who led a high powered delegation from the state, delivered condolence through messages to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in Sokoto at the residence of late Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir.

He delivered the condolence message of the APC Chairman Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee , Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni, that of the Progressive Governors Forum and that of the people and Government of Kebbi State.

The Special Adviser to Governor Bagudu on Media, Mallam Yahyah Sarki confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Governor Bagudu described the late Inuwa Abdulkadir, who was also a former Minister of Youths and Sports Development, as a truly reliable friend and associate.

Bagudu’s words: ” The deceased was a great pillar to the APC, from it’s conception and it’s nurturing . He was a dedicated founding member and leader of the party.

” His death is however an unstoppable act of the Almighty Allah and none of us can querry that divine act. We are however consoled that he has left myriad of undying, indelible legacies, that are worthy of emulation.”

Bagudu prayed the Almighty Allah to grant him eternal rest, as well as grant his family, people and Government of the State the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss of the political Icon.

Responding,Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, flanked by Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, described the former Minister as a great loss, not only to his family, but to the state and Nigeria, in general .

He said,” the deceased was a close friend, associate and confidant who was always a formidable to all of us.

” The late Inuwa Abdulkadir was also a true bridge builder across Nigeria , whose retinue of friends and associates cut across the country and beyond.”

Tambuwal in his remarks, said that, the Almighty Allah who has control over everything does not make mistake in anything He does, so, ” we have accepted his death as an act of God.”

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest, as well as give himself, the family, people and Government of the state, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Bagudu was a accompanied by his Chief of Staff , Alhaji Suleiman Muhammed Argungu (Jarman Kabi) , State APC Chairman, Architect Bala Sani Kangiwa, Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhamed Augie and representatives of the State House of Assembly.