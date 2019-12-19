Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has confirmed the appointment of the Acting Head of Service Alhaji Tanko Musa Magaji into substantive position and assigned portfolios to permanent secretaries in the state.

A statement signed by the newly-confirmed Head of Service. Tanko Musa Magaji and made available to newsmen, indicated that there had been a reshuffle of permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

According to Magaji, some Permanent Secretaries retained their positions while others have been deployed to new postings as well as the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries have also been assigned portfolios.

“The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Hajiya Rafa’atu Noma Hammani, will continue to serve in that capacity as well as the Permanent Secretary Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Umar Yeldu who retained his position.”

Those moved to other places are the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Garba Umar Dutsinmari, now posted to Ministry of Finance; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Umar Bala Likita, goes to Local Government Service Commission in that capacity; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Shu’aibu Alhaji Aliero, is now the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, while the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Halima Boyi Dikko, has been re-assigned to take-over as Permanent Secretary, Ministry for High Education.

Also on the list are the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Fatima Sani Ango who has been redeployed to Civil Service Commission; Dr. Isah Muhammad Sama, the incumbent Permanent Secretary for Higher Education has been moved to Establishment, Pension and Training Department; the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Political Affairs, Safiyanu Garba Bena, is now the Permanent Secretary Special Services Department, while Yakubu Bala Tafida, Permanent Secretary, General Administration Department, takes over as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development.

The newly-appointed permanent secretaries have also been assigned portfolios.

They are Hassan Ibrahim Maigandi, now the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health; Dr. Aminu Haliru Bunza, Permanent Secretary, Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital; Ahmad Yarima Permanent Secretary. Ministry of Commerce; Sani Muhammad Bunza,Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Transport, while Fatima Nasare Mungadi has been posted to the Ministry of Environment as Permanent Secretary.

The rest are Aishatu Mohammed Maikurata, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development; Barrister Abubakar Zaki Lonzon, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice; Fati Sani Udu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Animal Health, Husbandry and Fisheries, while Joel Aiki is deployed to Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources as Permanent Secretary.

The new Permanent Secretary posted to the Government House is Aliyu Mustapha Gwandu; Dahiru Zaki is now the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Political Affairs; Nana Mohammed Zagga, is the Permanent Secretary, General Administration Department; Garba Hamisu Zuru will remain in the Ministry of Information and Culture as Permanent Secretary; Malami Muhammad Shekare will also continue to steer the affairs of Ministry of Land and Housing as Permanent Secretary, while Aisha Usman remains in the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning as Permanent Secretary.

The statement from the Office of the Civil Service indicated that the postings took immediate effect while affected the permanent secretaries had been mandated to prepare comprehensive handing-over notes and reports for their new ministries or departments on or before Tuesday 24th December 2019.

The Head of Service, Alhaji Magaji, further directed them to forward their handing-over notes to his office for record purposes.