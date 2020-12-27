From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has donated N 6.15 million to 205 women vegetables sellers in the state.

Each of the 205 women got N30,000, from the donation , aimed of boosting their businesses.

The Governor announced the grand donation at the graduation of the benefitting women which took place at Bayan Kara Market, Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

All the women who benefitted from the program have received training in perishable items preservation.

The comprehensive training of women traders was conducted by the state chapter of the Vegetables Sellers Association.

The elated Bagudu lauded the association for the unparalleled gesture and urged other groups to emulate it.

He said the association need to be commended for training the women in the business of perishable items and vegetables which according to him was a business dominated by men.

Bagudu also said:” I am quite impressed with this commendable initiative by the association, while others should copy from it.

” I am appealing to more people in the state to form groups and cooperatives like this one, so as to get routine support from the state.

” My administration is ready to partner with any group and association, to further boost trade and commerce.

” This is with the view to further reduce unemployment and poverty, hence, add value to the economy of the state and that of Nigeria.”

Earlier, Alhaji Umarun Basiru, the Chairman of Vegetables Sellers and Perishable foods Association said the association initiatied the program to support women who were mosty widows to conduct small business to generate income and support their families.

According to him , the women had undergone training on Perishable items for 5 months on modalities for buying, selling and processing of Perishable items.

He noted that, ‘ “We are willing as an association to sustain the program with another 1000 women next year with support from government’.

.

Hajiya Amina Gwandangaji, one of the beneficiaries who is a widow , said even though she has been in the business for the past ten years , the training has afforded her with additional valuable knowledge on vegetables and perishable items.