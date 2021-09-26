From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state Governor, Senatoe Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has inspected the ongoing road project from Madamfara to Yeldu in Arewa local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The project which has reached completion level, is currently in the process of being tarred by the construction company.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media,Mallam Yahyah Sarki stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “the project is in continuation of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu’s intra rural and urban road construction work to facilitate easy movement of agricultural produce as well as easy transportation of people and goods.

” overnor Bagudu accompanied by the Chairman of the local Government, Hon Garba Muhammad Yeldu, his Personal Assistant, Alhaji Faruk Musa Yaro , Enabo and some aides was visibly elated with the progress and quality of the project.

“At Sarka Dantsoho , one of the villages along the road which are under construction, the Governor made a stop over and made enquiry on the workability of the borehole supplying drinking water to the people of village”.

He explained that the residents of the villages hailed the Governor and his entourage for the execution of the road project in their domain.

