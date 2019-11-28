Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi Kebbi State Government, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has commended President Muhammad Buhari over the development of the infrastructure in borders communities affected with the delineation exercise. Governor Bagudu stated this on Thursday in Kamba in Dandi Local government Area of Kebbi state which,a border town linking Niger and Benin Republics during the handling over of six projects completed by the Borders Communities Development Agency (BCDA). The Governor, who was receiving the six different projects on behalf of State government explained that many families affected by the delineation exercise could not have access to their big farms and other facilities in their former habitants. “We must commend President Muhammadu Buhari for having keen interest in supporting all the communities that have been affected by the borders issues. We have a community call Mahuta in Bagudo local government. “The first time I visited the place, what the women complained of was that when their husbands and sons were in Benin Republic, they have large farms before they were relocated to Nigerian side. So issues like this which can not be report need government interventions”.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Border Community Development Agency (BCDA) Capt.(rtd) Junaid Abdullhi while speaking with newsmen during the hadling over of the projects said his office was mandated to constructed 48 open and 10 lockups shops and solar Borehole for the people of Kamba in Dandi local government are of the state.

” We are in Kebbi state to hand over the 48 open shops,10 lockups shops , solar borehole and toilets constructed for the people of Kamba and we are satisfy with the work and others projects still coming ”, he said.

Abdullahi noted that Kebbi state is one of 21 border state that BCDA mandated to provide infrastructure development in the country, saying that Kebbi is strategic place that sharing border with Niger and Benin republic.

The Executive Secretary said that the aims and objective of the BCDA was to catering for the developmental needs of the teaming population of the people living in communities bordering Niger, and Benin Republics to feel the impact of Nigeria as country.

” It is important that we raise the living condition of the people living around our border communities to provide them infrastructural development ”