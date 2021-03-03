From Olanrewa Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has lost his younger brother, Shehu Bagudu.

The governor’s brother, according to the statement issued and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Mallam Yahyah Sarki, died at an Abuja private hospital after a brief illness.

He was 55.

According to the statement, ‘the death of the younger brother of Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Shehu Bagudu, has occurred. Aged 55, the deceased died on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 evening, at a private hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

‘His funeral prayer will take place on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the National Mosque, Abuja, by 11:00 am.

‘May the Almighty Allah grant him Aljannat Firdaus and give the family, people and Government of Kebbi State the formidable fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, Ameen.’