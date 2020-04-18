Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice,Abubakar Malami(SAN) have condoled President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians over the death of Chief of staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Abba Kyari died on Friday, April 17,2020 after contacted COVID 19.

Bagudu in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mallam Yahyah Sarki stated the Governor expressed deep sadness and heartfelt condolences to Kyari’s immediate family and the entire nation.

He prayed to God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal peace. May Allah grant him Aljannar Firdaus and the family fortitude to bear the loss”, Governor Bagudu prayed.

The Attorney General of the Federation, in his condolence message through his Media Aide,Dr Umar Gwandu described the death of late Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari as a deep pain and immutable agony.