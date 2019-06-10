Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has promised to provide moral and material support to both local and international investors interested in investing in the state to hasten its industrialisation.

Governor Bagudu noted that the concentration of industries in the state would boost economic prosperity and job creation for the youths.

Speaking at the official commissioning of a new modern recreation centre in Birnin-Kebbi, the governor said, “this centre would serve not only as a place of social and recreation gathering, but also as entity for economic prosperity and employment generation.

“The Kebbi State government would continue to provide moral and material support to attract investors into all sectors of the economy to hasten the industrialisation of the state,” he said.

He added that the present administration under his leadership would continue to develop tourism potential of the state through the promotion of Riggata boat festival in Yauri, Uhola in Zuru, Huttungo in Gwandu and fishing in Argungu emirates.

The Chairman of the centre, Mallam Isyaku Abdullahi, in his remarks, disclosed that the centre has employed 115 qualified staff to run the affairs of the edifice, stressing that the motive behind the establishment of the place was to provide opportunity for youths to contribute their quota to the state development.