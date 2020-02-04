Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has pledged to sustain the rehabilitation of primary healthcare centres to enhance quality healthcare delivery across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

Bagudu made the assertion at the inauguration of Maternal New Born and Child Health Week (MNCHW) in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

According to him, in spite of the efforts and supports by the development partners, the government must do more to commit itself and mobilize more resources for the betterment of the people.

“The government received assistance from the European Union, which was implemented by UNICEF using the assistance to rehabilitate primary healthcare centres as well as equipped the centres to provide better health services to the people.

“We will sustain that and even do more to ensure our people get better healthcare service delivery,” he said.

He noted that in spite of efforts by the government, there were still challenges as indicated by the last demographic survey.

Bagudu said that the poor indicator on the state remained a wake-up call for further examination of the sector to mobilize more funds so as to change the situation for the better.

“We must be willing to do more to commit ourselves and mobilize more resources,’’ he said.

He called on parents to adopt good cultural practices in feeding their children with locally available diet to safeguard their children from stunting.

“Our good cultural practices are key ingredients of successful health outcome,” he said.

Bagudu appealed for the continued support of traditional rulers for government’s efforts at providing quality healthcare to the people.

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Health, Alhaji Jafar Muhammed, said that the aim of the second round of 2019 campaign of MNCH week was to provide high impact interventions on vitamin supplement.

“The campaign is also meant to educate mothers and caregivers on key household practices, infant and young children feeding, wash and malaria prevention, among others.

“This will reduce morbidity and mortality among children of under five years, pregnant and lactating mothers,” Muhammed said.(NAN).