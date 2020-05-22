Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on Friday received additional 61 almajirai children returnees from Kano State.

It was gathered that, number of almajirai received based on local government included Mayama 13, Jega 9, Argungu 13, Suru 1 , Dandi 18, Kalgo 4 and Bagudo 3. All tested negative for Covid-19 while in Kano. They were immediately handed over to their local government chaimen to take them to their respective towns and parents.

Bagudu while speaking to newsmen after he received the returnee children in Birnin Kebbi disclosed that, out of those billed to be returned by Kano State government, few who tested positive for Covid-19 were left in Kano for treatment.

“These returnees are from Kano state. They returned them to us and I received them and handed them over to their respective chairmen of their local governments.

“About 60 of them were returned. We had earlier received a few from Kaduna State and we have retired them to their homes.”

Governor Bagudu who commended the Kano State government over its efforts to return the almajirai, noted that it was the resolution of the Northern States Governors’ forum to give the returnees compulsory education.

“We don’t want our children roaming the streets again. They need our attention and we shall take care of them ,” he said.

Governor Bagudu added that those who tested positive for Covid-19 in Kano,were held for treatment, stressing that only those who tested negative were returned to Kebbi state.