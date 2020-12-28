From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has reiterated his administration commitment to improve Western and religious education in the state.

The governor states this at the Usmanu Dan Fodio Madarasatul Islamiyya Zoromawa graduation ceremony , Tudun Wada area, Birnin Kebbi where 139 students graduated in memorization of the glorious Qur’an .

Bagudu who was the Special Guest of honour at the event, stressed the valuable importance of seeking for knowledge in all facets of human life while reassuring the students and teachers of Usman Dan Fodio Madarasatul Islamiyya Zoromawa of his administration unwaivering commitment in promoting Islamic and Western education.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the World Bank for coming up with Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) Program in order to address out of school children with the support of over seven hundred million dollars.

The governor appealed to Islamiyya schools to partake actively in the program for the improvement of their schools through SUBEB as well as the general public to make concerted effort in supporting educational development in the state.

He said: ” I call on all and sundry to support the advanvancemet of education in the state. It is a collective responsibility. Even though Kebbi is one of the educationally disadvantaged states with high number of out of school children, my Government is consistently determined to change the narrative ‘, he assured.

Earlier, the Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) in his remarks, commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his good leadership and his efforts in the educational development of the state.

He equally thanked Alhaji Faruk Musa Enabo , PA to the governor for his benevolent contribution to the school and other people who donated at the event.

The Minister while congratulating both the students and teachers, admonished people to donate in the name of Allah ” Give in the name of Allah, you will reap multiple reward from Him “, the Minister said.

Features of the Usman Dan Fodio Madarasatul Islamiyya Zoromawa graduation ceremony included recitation of glorious Quran by students , Sermon and donation from notable individuals who attended the event.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu made an undisclosed donation while his Personal Assistant, Alhaji Faruk Musa Enabo promised to pay 2.5 million for the plot of land for the school, donated I million for the reconstruction of some classes razed by fire.

He further pledged to construct additional classrooms, sink a water borehole, as well as donated a vehicle and cash donation of N5,000 each to the 138 graduating students of the school.