Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor,Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the payment of N429 million to staff of the Kebbi state- owned University of Science and Technology, Aliero.

The Permanent Secretary, Kebbi State Ministry of Higher Education, in a statement issued on Thursday and made available to newsmen stated that the amount is an outstanding claims of the Academic allowance owed by the Academic and Non- Academic staff of the university of science and technology, Aliero.

It could be recalled that the university staff, on December 17, 2019, embarked on an indefinite strike to press home their demand for the full implementation of the 2018 MoA signed between the state government, University Management and the staff.

The Permanent Secretary said: “In his pursuit for the development of education in the state, Governor Atiku Bagudu, has graciously approved the payment of N428,410,267 as outstanding claims of earned Academic allowance owed by academic and non- academic staff of the university of science and technology, Aliero,”.

Dikko expressed optimism that the gesture would boost the morale of the university staff, stressing that it would improve the quality of teaching and learning in the institution.

“The ongoing negotiations for the remaining outstanding demands will continue.

“On behalf of the ministry and entire university staff, I sincerely express my gratitude to the Governor for his untiring effort and commitment towards education development of the state,” Dikko said.

The Permanent Secretary also appealed to the academic staff to appreciate the gesture by calling – off the ongoing strike.