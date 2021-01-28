From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved posting and redeployment of Six Commissioners.

The Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar Yauri disclosed this on Thursday.

According to SSG , those affected by the redeployment are Rakiya Tanko Ayuba redeployed to Ministry of Information and Culture from Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Barrister Attahiru Maccido redeployed to Special Duties from Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mamuda Muhammad Warra redeployed to Ministry of Lands and Urban Development from Ministry of Information and Culture.

The newly posted Commissioners are Hayatudeen A Bawa, Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals, Maigari Abdullahi Dakingari, Commissioner posted to Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources while Garba Ibrahim Geza , is the new Commissioner posted to Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism .