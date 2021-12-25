Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, has urged Nigerians to use the period of Christmas to imbibe culture of mutual respect to promote love, unity and peace coexistence in the country.

Mohammed, in a goodwill message, on Saturday in Bauchi, congratulated Christians for witnessing this year’s Christmas celebration.

“Glory be to God for sparing our lives to witness yet another Christmas. I wish to join millions of Nigerians in congratulating our Christian brothers and sisters on this festive season,” he said.

He said that Christmas symbolises the birth of Jesus Christ who died to save the lives of his disciples, adding that throughout his lifetime he preached peace, honesty, love and fear of God.

The governor stressed the need for the people irrespective of creed to imbibe and put these virtues into practice.

Mohammed said that Nigerians should imbibe the spirit of love and forgiveness during the festive period to strengthen existing friendships and establish new ones.

He also urged Nigerians to reflect on routine and spiritual deeds in the last one year, and pray for better and prosperous years ahead.

“I call on Christians in particular to exchange visits among themselves and adherents of other faith during the Christmas period,” he said. (NAN)