John Ogiji, Minna

The governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has approved the appointment of Hajiya Fatima N. Madugu, former Commissioner for Education as the Special Adviser to the Governor of Niger State on Education.

In a statement, the Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Alhaji Ibrahim Matane disclosed that the governor also approved the appointment of Hon. Abdulhamid El-Wazir as the Special Adviser, State Assembly Liaison; Brig. Gen. Ndagulu A. Imam (rtd), Special Adviser, Security Matters; Mohammed Nma Kolo, Special Adviser, Political and Strategy; Hajiya Sa’adatu A. Bokane, Special Adviser, Tourism and Culture and Barr. Amina Musa Guar, Special Adviser, National Social Investment Programme.

Others include Hon. Tanko Gambo, Special Adviser, Local Government Affairs; Alhaji Abdullahi Nasiru Ndafogi, Special Adviser, Political Zone ’A’, and Hon. Aminu Yusuf, Special Adviser, Political Zone ‘C’.

The statement disclosed that the appointment of the special advisers to the challenging positions was based on their merit, proven credentials, personal integrity and outstanding record of performance in their previous assignments.

Alhaji Matane in the statement, reminded the special advisers of the policy direction of the present administration which is to improve the quality of life of the citizens of Niger State and urged them to work diligently towards achieving this noble objective.

The Secretary to the State Government stressed that the special advisers were expected to bring their knowledge, skills and wealth of experience to bear on the performance of their new assignment by working assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in them.

“The governor congratulates the special advisers on their appointments and wishes them success and Allah’s guidance in the performance of the arduous duties of their offices,” the statement stressed.