Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on Wednesday assented to three new bills passed by the State House of Assembly during the executive council meeting at the Government House in Minna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the bills signed into law include: a law to provide for the retirement age of Academic Staff of Tertiary Institutions of academic staff and for connected purposes.

According to the bill, which becomes operational from May 8, 2019, raises the retirement age of the state owned tertiary institutions from 60 years to 65 years.

This implies that the academic staff that had attained 60 years before the commencement date of this law and in active service or employed after, shall enjoy the provision of the law.

Another law assented to by the governor was the Legislative House (Powers and Privileges) law 2019, which becomes operational in January 2020.

The law empowers the legislature to invite any member of the public for questioning and that no criminal or civil proceeding shall be instituted against a member based on words either in written or spoken at the plenary session or committee proceedings of the house.

Bello also assented to the Niger state Water and Sewage Corporation Law 2020, which becomes a law with effect from March 25, 2020.

The governor explained that the essence of the water and sewage corporation law was to achieve a sustainable water system development in the state. (NAN)