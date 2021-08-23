From Kenneth Udeh

The Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has called on Nigerians to maintain, preserve and promote the nation’s cultural heritage, stressing that it will enable them to trace their backgrounds.

Governor Sani Bello stated this when he visited the Emir of Zazzau, Alh. Ahmad Nuhu Bamali at his palace in zaria.

Governor Sani Bello said he has learnt a lot after viewing the historical sites in the palace, stressing that history should be given priority in schools in order to educate the younger generation on their cultures and traditions.

“The emir was kind enough to take me round the palace so that I see part of Zaria culture with regards to royalty and I am highly impressed by what I have seen, especially the preservation of ancient culture that has been here since the 1920s and this will go a long way towards maintaining our history and culture.

“The emir was also kind enough to explain the historical background of the ruling family in Zazzau to me and it was very clear and easy to understand.

“The palace is taking a new shape without having to destroy the entire palace, the feeling of the traditional institution is still there but you can see it has been cleaned and tidied up”, Sani said.

He however, called on other traditional rulers to emulate the Emir of Zazzau in the maintenance of their rich cultural heritage.

“I hope most of our traditional rulers will see what is being done here and do the same in their various emirates because this place for all I know is like a museum. I learnt so many things today”, he said.

The Emir of Zazzau Nuhu Bamali who along other palace subjects

conducted the Governor and members of his entourage round the palace for sightseeing, said Governor Sani Bello’s visit was a remarkable one explaining that it will remain green in their hearts as he expressed happiness that they were reconnecting.

The historical sites visited by Governor Sani Bello include the first palace of the emir, women wing, clinic, stable, the old city palace and fence built by the 16th Emir, chamber of late wives of the late emirs and old personal accommodation occupied by three previous emirs; Mallam Yakubu Jafaru the 16th emir, the 17th emir late Muhammadu Aminu and Alh. Shehu Idris, the 18th emir.

Other scenes visited were construction sites where a new clinic, guest house and other structures are ongoing as well as the tomb of the immediate past emir.

Zaria is an ancient city and the capital of the Zauzau Emirate which is one of the largest traditional emirate in Nigeria.

The Kingdom existed even before Islam as a religion came to Nigeria.

Some structures in the palace of the ancient city are believed to be over 600 years old.

The present emir is from the mallawa dynasty and is also the grandson of the first fulani emir of zazzau who was the flag bearer in 1804, Mallam Musa Bamali, the founder of mallawa dynasty