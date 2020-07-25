Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has commiserated with his Kwara State counterpart, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the death of his father, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folurunsho AbdulRazaq (SAN).

The family had earlier announced the death of their patriarch and statesman, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN (OFR) at the age of 93 in Abuja.

The late patriarch who is the Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau(Zaria) as well as Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, was said to have died peacefully at about 2a.m. on Saturday July 25.

Bello in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, said he received the news of the death with great shock and sadness.

He urged Governor AbdulRazaq to take solace in the fact that the late patriarch lived a good life which made great impacts not only on his immediate family members by virtue of the illustrious children he has produced, but the nation at large.

According to him, the late patriarch believed to be one of the foremost lawyers produced in the Northern Region had left great landmarks in the legal profession having risen to the enviable height of SAN in his professional calling.

Bello commiserated with the immediate family members of the late patriarch, the Ilorin Emirate Council, and good people of Kwara State over the loss, just as he prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased Aljanna fidaus.