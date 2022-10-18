Gov. Sani Bello of Niger has tasked the Joint Security Taskforce in the state to urgently end the incessant armed banditry, kidnappings and wanton attacks on several communities at Gulu in Lapai Local Government Area.

He gave the directives in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, on Tuesday in Minna.

He described the recent attack and killing of some persons at Gulu General Hospital and the abduction of unspecified number of innocent people, including medical personnel, as callous, inhuman and condemnable.

Bello described the targeted bandits’ attacks around Gulu axis and the hospital regrettable, adding that there was need for swift, intensified security operation in order not to hamper the smooth healthcare delivery in the area.

“We are concerned about the recent rise in armed banditry and kidnappings in Gulu communities when we are rejoicing and consolidating on the successes so far recorded in other affected areas.

“As a responsible government, we’ll not rest on our oars until we triumph over evil,” he said.

He disclosed that the state was already collaborating and supporting the joint security appparatus in its drive to launch a sporadically coordinated onslaught to overcome the bandits and sanitise the area.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and assured that the state government, in collaboration with security agencies, would do everything possible to secure the release of those abducted.

He also gave assurance that government would ensure all those who fled during the attacks returned to their homes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that bandits, in recent times, have intensified attacks on Gulu town and other adjoining communities, killing many people, abducting several persons, stealing foodstuff and setting ablaze settlements in the area.

Bandits reportedly stormed Gulu General Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, kiled two persons and abducted unspecified number of people. (NAN)