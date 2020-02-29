Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on Saturday kick off the reintroduction of monthly sanitation exercise in the state, in a bid to keep the environment clean and free from outbreaks of epidemic.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the State Commissioner for Information at a news conference, said the governor had during the weekly Executive Council meeting approved the reintroduction of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

Bello, while kicking off the sanitation exercise at Kpakungu roundabout “tagged Keep Niger Clean and Green”, described the exercise as timely for the safety and benefit to the people.

” Recently we have been challenged with diseases such as Lassa fever, cholera and now there is coronavirus, if our environment is clean, it will reduce cases of malaria and fever and other killer diseases.

“Niger has always been the cleanest in the past, but recently we have not been getting such compliment because the laws were not being enforced. Today, we are striving to maintain that position and ensure that people abide by the law, ” he said.

The governor, who decried the fact that most diseases were contacted as a result of dirty and unclean environment, said a taskforce had been put in place to ensure compliance by the public.

Bello also siezed the opportunity to warn those engaging in tree felling to desist, adding that such practices posed as threat to the environment.

He, however disclosed that he had given directives to the State Commissioner for Health to set up emergency centres in Minna, Bida, Suleja, Konyagora and New Bussa to care for any suspected case of coronavirus.

Earlier, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar, Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government, commended the government on the reintroduction of the monthly sanitation exercise to keep the environment clean.

Abubakar, who is also the state Chairman of ALGON, called on all Local Government chairmen to enforce the exercise in their various councils as well as ensure its sustainability.

The Commissioner for Environment, Alhaji Mohammed Zakari, on his part, stated that the exercise would help reduce pressure on health facilities, as the environment would be kept clean and free from diseases.

Similarly, his Health counterpart, Dr Muhammad Makusidi, noted that the exercise would prevent the outbreak of diseases and advised every household to keep their environment clean. (NAN)