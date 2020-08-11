John Adams, Minna

Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has expressed shock over the death of the state former chief judge, Justice Jibrin Ndatsu Ndajiwo who died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Governor Bello in a statement in Minna on Tuesday and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje described the death of Ndajiwo as a loss not only to Niger State, but to the country as a whole.

Governor Abubakar Bello in a condolence message, commiserates with the entire people of the state, members of the bar and bench and the immediate family of the deceased.

The governor sympathised with his family and members of the legal profession in the State and urged them to take solace in Almighty Allah as:”He is the one that gives and takes life” adding that the late jurist lived a fulfilled and peaceful life, during which he promoted the development and growth of the State and the legal Profession.

Though his wise counsel and elderly advice would be greatly missed, the Governor prayed Allah to forgive the deceased his shortcomings on earth and reward him with Aljannatu Firdausi as well as give the family, friends well wishers, and professional colleagues the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Ndajiwo was the longest Chief Judge of the state serving in the position for 22 years before retiring in March 2013.

The deceased was born on March 29, 1948 at Doko, Lavun local government area of Niger State. He was the Sixth Chief Judge of the State and Magajin Garin Nupe, and became a judge in the High court of Niger state in 1985.

He had also served the state on various committees as Chairman and member including in the legal Profession.

Late Justice Jibrin Ndatsu Ndajiwo who was the Chairman, Niger state Judicial Service Commission, had held several positions including Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice, July 1977, State Counsel, November 1st 1977 Chief Registrar 1980 , High Court Judge, 14th May 1985 among others.

He became the Chief Judge of the State on 18th December 1991 and retired in the same capacity in March 2013.